Man charged following investigation into robbery – Glastonbury

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court today (Monday 4 August) following a robbery in Glastonbury.

Kyle Drinkwater, from Ashcott, has been charged with robbery, possession of a firearm and criminal damage and appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

The charges follow a police investigation into a robbery at a shop in Chinnock Road, Glastonbury, just before 7am on Wednesday 30 July.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

Drinkwater was remanded into custody and will next appear at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 5 September.