Man dies in collision near Langport

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man sadly died in a collision near Langport.

We are investigating an incident involving a Volvo XC90 at an address in Paradise Lane on Wednesday 20 August.

At this time we do not believe there were any other people involved, however our enquiries are ongoing and will be led by the evidence.

The family of a man in his 60s are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

Our sympathies and condolences are with them during this difficult time.

We want to hear from anyone who either saw or heard anything between 10.20am and 12.20pm, or anyone with footage covering the area.

If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5225235407.