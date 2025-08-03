Man due in court after attack on woman

A man is due before magistrates on Monday 4 August following an incident in Bristol on Friday 1 August.

A man dragged a woman walking to work off the street in Passage Road, Henbury, between 6.30am and 7am. Thankfully she managed to escape.

Mitchell Lee Rogers, 35, of no fixed abode, was arrested at about 11.45am on the day of the attack.

He remains in custody pending an appearance before Bristol Magistrates on Monday 4 August charged with threats to kill, kidnap, assault causing actual bodily harm and committing a criminal offence with intent to commit a sexual offence.

DS Paul Melton said: “We know people will be concerned about such a worrying incident happening on their doorstep, but this sort of attack by a stranger really is very uncommon. “If you have any concerns about your personal safety, you can find information on the Suzy Lamplugh Trust’s website.”

The woman will be offered support.