Man in court following Brislington assault investigation

A 19-year-old will appear in court today following an assault in Bristol.

Bert Baker, of Wootton Road in St Annes, was charged overnight with having a corrosive substance in a public place and throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to burn or maim.

The charge follows a police investigation into an incident which occurred in Birchwood Road, Brislington, on Monday 11 August.

A teenage boy was taken to hospital after a substance was sprayed at him. He has since been discharged and is being supported by officers.

Baker has been remanded into police custody and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 13 August).