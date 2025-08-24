Man in custody following death in South Petherton

An investigation is taking place following the death of a man at an address in South Petherton.

Emergency services were called to an address in Holbrook Park shortly after 7pm on Friday 22 August.

A man, in his 40s, was found critically injured and sadly died despite the efforts of police and paramedics at the scene.

A forensic post-mortem examination is being carried out today (Sunday 24 August) to further our understanding of how the man’s death occurred. The formal identification process will also be completed next week.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday. He was taken to hospital for treatment before being transported to police custody yesterday.

Senior Investigating Officer, DI Alan Smith, said: “Our thoughts go out to the man’s loved ones. His partner is aware of what has happened and we’re providing her with support. “Since Friday work has been carried out to update his wider family, who live in another part of the country, and they received the tragic news earlier today. “We’d like to reassure everyone that we have arrested one person and they remain in custody. “We know this incident will cause great shock and sadness in the local community and therefore we’ll ensure there is an increased police presence in the area over the coming days so we can speak to anyone who has concerns, as well as carry out all the necessary investigative enquiries. “We would like to reassure everyone though that we do not consider there to be any wider risk to the public.”

House-to-house enquiries have been taking place over the weekend and officers have also been speaking to witnesses.

Anyone who information that could assist our investigation is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5225237861.