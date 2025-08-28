Man jailed following robberies in Bristol

A 26-year-old man who threatened shopkeepers with a broken bottle has been jailed for almost five years.

James Parsons, of no fixed address, has been jailed after pleading guilty to two counts each of robbery, attempted robbery and theft from a shop. He was also admitted to causing criminal damage.

He was sentenced to 4 years and 11 months in prison following a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday (20 August).

The court heard how Parsons started his recent violent spree of crimes against different retailers in early June.

On the 3 June, Parsons walked into a Spar shop in Easton, Bristol, where he was confronted by two store workers – a woman in her 80s and her son.

She challenged Parsons when he attempted to leave without paying for items. He produced a broken wine bottle from his bag and began to wave it around.

Her son came to her support and she sustained a small cut to her hand during the incident before Parsons left the store, threw a sign at the glass door and subsequently broke it.

JavaScript must be enabled to show this video.

The court then heard how, between 12-13 June, Parsons attempted to steal from another two convenience stores in Bristol and one restaurant.

A staff member at Better Food, in Fishponds, watched Parsons on the CCTV stealing items before making to walk out without paying. When challenged, he once again produced a broken bottle and threatened the shop worker and her manager before making off.

Later the same day, Parsons attempted to steal tip money from Napolita Restaurant and make off. The restaurant staff recognised Parsons from a previous incident in February and attempted to remove the tip jar from his reach and asked him to leave but, like the other victims, were threatened with a broken bottle.

The last incidents took place on 12 and 13 June when Parsons entered 10 Plus One Shop, in Fishponds, and stole alcohol on both before threatening to stab staff and making off.

Parsons was arrested six days later in Broadmead and was charged and appeared in court the following day.

JavaScript must be enabled to show this video.