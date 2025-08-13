Man jailed for non-recent sexual abuse of a child – Bristol

A man who sexually abused a young girl more than 20 years ago in Bristol has been jailed for eight years.

Ricky Morgan, of New Cheltenham Road in Kingswood, repeatedly abused the girl in the early 2000s and admitted the offences when he appeared in court earlier this year.

The 61-year-old admitted sexually assaulting the girl while she slept multiple times over a period of several years.

Morgan’s abuse was reported to police two decades later and following an investigation he was charged with multiple offences.

At Bristol Magistrates’ Court in March, he pleaded guilty to:

Three counts of indecent assault of a girl.

Three counts of sexual assault of a girl under 13 by touching.

In a statement read out at Bristol Crown Court before Morgan’s sentencing on Tuesday 12 August, the victim, now aged in her 30s, said: “The abuse I suffered as a child has had a lasting impact on my life. “One of the biggest impacts, which I feel is the most significant, is that my childhood was completely swept out from under me. “I did not have a normal childhood like others, I didn’t get to enjoy my life; be innocent and carefree. Instead, I felt I had to grow up before my time.”

The judge sentenced Morgan to eight years in prison; granted an indefinite restraining order to protect the victim; handed him a Sexual Harm Prevention Order; and made him subject to notification requirements under the sex offenders’ register.