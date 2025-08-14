Man jailed for raping woman in Clevedon

A “dangerous sexual predator” who raped a woman in Clevedon has been jailed for 10 years.

The victim, who was aged in her 20s at the time of the incident in 2021, was attacked by 49-year-old Sean Reuben at a house in the town.

Having denied the offence, a jury unanimously found Reuben, of Lawrence Weston, guilty of rape in May. He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 13 August.

Police were called immediately after Reuben raped the victim in November 2021 and officers arrested him the same night. Reuben was later charged.

During yesterday’s sentencing hearing, a powerful statement written by the victim was read out.

“This crime has deeply affected me physically and mentally. I faced suicidal thoughts, self-harm and unhealthy relationships, becoming someone I didn’t recognise,” she said. “Even three-and-a-half years later, I still suffer from nightmares, flashbacks and fear.” She added: “Since the verdict came in as guilty, I have been told that I can now be happy and move on with my life. This is not the case and will never be the case. I still have to learn to navigate my life with the disabling impact of PTSD. “I have to learn to trust in those around me but not be as trusting as I once was. I have to build up my life again…I have to re-build my career I was once thriving in. I have to pick up the pieces of a broken girl. “I went through these past years believing that I wasn’t strong enough to go through with this trial, but I carried on anyway. I didn’t carry on because I wanted justice for the pain and harm that was caused to me, I carried on because I didn’t want anyone else going through the pain of being betrayed and having their lives change forever.”

At Bristol Crown Court, Judge Burgess sentenced Reuben to 10 years in prison and added to the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.