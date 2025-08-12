Man pleads guilty to father’s murder in Bath

A man has pleaded guilty to killing his father in Bath earlier this year.

Peter Monro, 73, was attacked at his home address by Christopher Monro on Tuesday 11 February.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court to one count of murder yesterday (Monday 11 August). He was remanded and will be sentenced on Friday 7 November.

Emergency services were called to the property in Kelston View shortly after noon by a carer who found Peter wounded in a bedroom.

Police were called at 12.12pm, and the first officers arrived at the scene approximately 10 minutes later. Paramedics recorded the time of death a short time afterwards.

Officers during the early stages of the investigation received information Monro had been staying with his father the weekend before, with several people reporting having heard an argument two days before.

Detectives traced Monro’s movements, and he was subsequently arrested at his home address in Osney Lane, Oxford, by Thames Valley Police in the early hours of Wednesday 12 February. He was transported back to Avon and Somerset and later charged with murder.

Peter’s family said their lives will never be the same again.

Peter’s daughter would like to share the following as a testament to her father’s talented and beautiful way with words: ‘One should obey only the tug on one’s heart, the sudden fleeting day when all the swallows head south. For it is their course they are following and they have no words to reason it away’.”

His family said: “Peter Monro was an incredibly eccentric, funny, intelligent and unique man. He refused to be anything other than himself. A man of his own time. No one else’s.

“His love of literature carried him through life and his sharp mind was impossible to beat.

They added: “This has been an extremely challenging time for Peter’s loved ones. We hope he is now with the swallows and thank Avon and Somerset Police for their professionalism and support through all of this.

“While life will never be the same again for Peter’s family, we can now move forward with greater dignity and a deeper understanding of the need for compassion and faith.”