Motorcyclist dies after South Gloucestershire collision

A motorcyclist sadly died in a collision in South Gloucestershire.

Emergency services were called to Westerleigh Road at about 7.50pm yesterday (Saturday 2 August).

The 17-year-old rider was pronounced deceased at the scene. A specially-trained officer will support his family, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

It is not currently believed any other vehicles were involved, but we are appealing for witnesses to assist our understanding of the incident.

Anyone who saw what happened, or has dashcam showing a Husqvarna motorcycle being ridden in the area shortly before, please contact us via our website or on 101 quoting reference number 5225218101.