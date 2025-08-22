Outstanding policing across Avon and Somerset recognised at Force Awards

On Wednesday 20 August, the exceptional efforts of officers, staff, volunteers and members of the public were recognised at Avon and Somerset Police’s quarterly Force Awards ceremony.

The award recipients were celebrated for their unwavering dedication, exemplary courage and innovative approaches that have made a difference in their communities and for the public they serve.

In front of their family and friends, the deserving recipients were honoured with Chief Constable Commendations, Crown Court Commendations, Royal Humane Society Awards and Waley Cohen Awards. These prestigious awards were presented by Chief Constable Sarah Crew, Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody and the High Sheriff of Somerset Janet Montgomery.

Thirty three awards werepresented on the day, including to PC Peter Coakes and PC Thomas Hall, who received Royal Humane Society Awards for their determined and compassionate response to a medical emergency at a holiday park. Their calm, sustained response under pressure demonstrated professionalism, care and a strong commitment to giving the individual the best possible chance of survival.

Two members of the public received Waley Cohen Awards during the ceremony for their courageous and selfless actions at separate incidents in late-2024. Rich Blake-Lobb was recognised for stopping to help a vulnerable individual in crisis; he offered reassurance and support and put himself in harm’s way to help bring her to safety. Wesley Murch was recognised for showing outstanding courage when he entered into an overturned, smoking car, which was blocking a live lane of traffic, to lift out the driver who was trapped inside.

For his exceptional dedication since he joined Avon and Somerset Police as a police support volunteer in 2015, Andrew Bevan received a Chief Constable Commendation. He now gives his time as a volunteer driver, coordinating the north volunteer driver service, and as a road safety education volunteer, supporting road safety officers and educating the public to stay safer on the roads.

Chief Constable Sarah Crew said during the ceremony: “At the heart of our profession is a desire to make a difference and it’s clear that those of you here receiving recognition have gone above and beyond to do exactly that. “The stories behind your awards are simply inspiring.”

The Force Awards are an opportunity to reflect and recognise the outstanding contributions of the individuals whose dedication and actions help make Avon and Somerset safer each and every day.