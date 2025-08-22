Policing operation planned ahead of protests in Bristol city centre

A policing operation will be taking place in Bristol due a planned protest and counter-protest tomorrow (Saturday 23 August).

We are expecting the city centre to be busy, particularly around the Castle Park area from about 11am.

Our officers will enable lawful peaceful protest, but will not tolerate criminality, disorder or hate. They will also seek to minimise disruption on other members of the public as best they can.

A dispersal zone has also been authorised, for the area illustrated below, which will give officers the power to move on groups or individuals causing – or who are likely to cause – harassment, alarm or distress to others. This power, made under Section 34/35 of the Antisocial Behaviour and Policing Act 2014, will be in place from 7am tomorrow until 7am on Sunday.