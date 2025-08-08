Policing plans in place ahead of Bristol protest this weekend

An operation is being stood up following reports that a protest and counter-protest will take place in Bristol city centre tomorrow (Saturday 9 August).

They are due to be held in Welsh Back, off Baldwin Street, starting as early as 11.30am.

Our officers will work to enable a peaceful and lawful protest, but we will not tolerate any hate crime or disorder, which will be dealt with robustly. It’s important we balance the right to protest with the need to minimise disruption to our communities.

Officers have been in regular contact with our partners and stakeholders, including community leaders, this week and we’ve been able to provide reassurance that well-tested and rehearsed policing plans are in place.

The area the section 35 and section 60AA orders are in place.

Enhanced powers have been authorised for areas of central Bristol under section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act. This will be in place from 7am tomorrow (Saturday) through to 7am on Sunday (10 August). A section 60AA power allows officers to ask people to remove face coverings if they have reason to believe it is being worn ‘wholly or mainly’ to conceal their identity.

A section 35 dispersal zone has also been authorised for the same area which will give officers powers to move on groups or individuals causing – or who are likely to cause – harassment, alarm or distress to others. This will also be in place from 7am tomorrow until 7am on Sunday.