Policing plans in place ahead of Bristol protest this weekend
An operation is being stood up following reports that a protest and counter-protest will take place in Bristol city centre tomorrow (Saturday 9 August).
They are due to be held in Welsh Back, off Baldwin Street, starting as early as 11.30am.
Our officers will work to enable a peaceful and lawful protest, but we will not tolerate any hate crime or disorder, which will be dealt with robustly. It’s important we balance the right to protest with the need to minimise disruption to our communities.
Officers have been in regular contact with our partners and stakeholders, including community leaders, this week and we’ve been able to provide reassurance that well-tested and rehearsed policing plans are in place.
Enhanced powers have been authorised for areas of central Bristol under section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act. This will be in place from 7am tomorrow (Saturday) through to 7am on Sunday (10 August). A section 60AA power allows officers to ask people to remove face coverings if they have reason to believe it is being worn ‘wholly or mainly’ to conceal their identity.
A section 35 dispersal zone has also been authorised for the same area which will give officers powers to move on groups or individuals causing – or who are likely to cause – harassment, alarm or distress to others. This will also be in place from 7am tomorrow until 7am on Sunday.
Neighbourhood Policing Ch Insp Serena Serjeant said: “We will always seek to enable peaceful and lawful protests but we will not tolerate any form of disorder in our communities.
“It is important we ensure the safety of both those participating in the protests and the wider public, this is why we have put this operation and these additional powers in place.
“In previous events of this nature, we have seen people sometimes use face coverings to hide their identities in order to commit offences. By pre-authorising these powers, it will allow our officers on the ground the opportunity to engage with those wearing face coverings and ask them to remove them, so we can reduce the risk of criminal offences being committed.
“We’ll continue to proactively engage with our community stakeholders and leaders with messaging which can then be shared among the communities most impacted.”