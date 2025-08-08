Prolific Bristol shoplifter convicted

A 32-year-old man will be sentenced next month after admitting multiple counts of shoplifting in Bristol.

Jesse Brooks, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to four counts of shop theft and nine breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order which banned him from entering six shops across south Bristol.

It followed his arrest by officers in the neighbourhood team in the Hartcliffe area of the city, after which he was found to be in possession of stolen meat.

He admitted the offences at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 5 August and was remanded in prison ahead of a sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 4 September.

A further nine shop thefts will be taken into consideration before he is sentenced.

Sergeant Joe Iles said: “This case highlights just how much of an impact the actions of a single individual can have, particularly on local shops. “Prolific offenders like Brooks can have a devastating effect on businesses and the wider communities which is why swift and effective action is essential. “Shoplifting is a priority for the Bristol neighbourhood team and we continue to urge everyone to report any incident they see to us so that action like this can be taken.”

If you witness an ongoing crime, always call 999. For anything else, you can either call 101 or report it online through this link: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/