Teenagers charged after pursuit in Bristol

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a police pursuit involving a stolen motorcycle in Bristol.

The boys, who are aged 15 and 16 and cannot be named for legal reasons as they are juveniles, were arrested following an incident in the Knowle West area on Tuesday 29 July.

The motorcycle was seized by officers and the teenagers were charged with numerous offences.

The 16-year-old, from Knowle, was charged with dangerous driving, aggravated taking without consent, failing to stop for a police officer, and for having no insurance or licence. He was also charged with theft of a pedal cycle and a motor vehicle for offences committed in May and June respectively.

He was sentenced to a nine-mouth youth referral order and received a 12-month driving disqualification at Bristol Youth Court yesterday (Thursday 31 July).

The 15-year-old, from Knowle, was charged with criminal damage, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, a burglary on May 5 and theft of a motorcycle on June 4.

He has been bailed to appear at Bristol Youth Court on Wednesday 13 August.