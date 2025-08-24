Wanted HMP Leyhill prisoner arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody.

David Harbun was arrested by Gwent Police in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 24 August) in the Newport area.

Avon and Somerset Police issued an appeal for information on Friday 22 August after the 57-year-old left the Clifton area of Bristol while on day release from HMP Leyhill.

We would like to thank all members of the public who shared our appeal, as well as those who called in with information that assisted our enquiries.