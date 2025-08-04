Witness appeal after air weapon incident in Bath

We are appealing for witnesses and information after an incident involving an air rifle in Bath.

We received a report of two boys, believed to be in their early teens, discharging an air weapon in the direction of vehicles and properties in Bloomfield Road and The Wellsway at around 5.50pm on Monday 28 July.

The first boy is described as white and wearing a black cloth cap and tank top. The second boy is described as Black and wearing a light blue T-shirt.

We are now appealing for witnesses or anybody who can identify the two boys to come forward.