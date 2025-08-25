Witness appeal after man found injured in Yeovil

We are appealing for witnesses after a man, in his 40s, was found with significant injuries in Yeovil.

The ambulance service called us to request police support with the injured man in Queensway Place at about 10.20pm last night (Sunday 24 August). He was taken to hospital, where he is continuing to receive treatment.

A scene is in place at the nearby Tesco Extra car park today while enquiries are carried out.