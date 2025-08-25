Witness appeal after man found injured in Yeovil
We are appealing for witnesses after a man, in his 40s, was found with significant injuries in Yeovil.
The ambulance service called us to request police support with the injured man in Queensway Place at about 10.20pm last night (Sunday 24 August). He was taken to hospital, where he is continuing to receive treatment.
A scene is in place at the nearby Tesco Extra car park today while enquiries are carried out.
Detective Inspector Adam Knee said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and so far it’s unclear how the man has sustained his injuries. We are keeping an open mind whether they have occurred because of an accident or due to the actions of somebody else.
“We can confirm a man, in his late-teens, was arrested in connection with this investigation during the early hours of this morning. He remains in custody and will be questioned under caution as we look to further our understanding of what took place last night.
“We are keen to hear from anyone was in the Queensway Place area between 9-11pm and may have seen something that could assist our investigation, or was driving near the car park and has relevant dashcam footage.
“If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference number 5225239540 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”
