Witness appeal after Weston-super-Mare car fire
Officers investigating an incident in which a car was severely damaged by fire are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Shortly after 11pm on Friday 8 August, a report was received of a fire beneath a car in North Street, Weston-super-Mare.
Despite the fire being extinguished by the fire service, the Seat Ibiza sustained significant damage.
A young man was in the area at the time and we are keen to speak to them. They were wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, black joggers and grey trainers. They were also riding a black e-scooter.
If this was you, or you have any other information that could help our investigation, please call 101, using the reference number 5225224237.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225224237, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.