Witness appeal after Weston-super-Mare car fire

Officers investigating an incident in which a car was severely damaged by fire are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Shortly after 11pm on Friday 8 August, a report was received of a fire beneath a car in North Street, Weston-super-Mare.

Despite the fire being extinguished by the fire service, the Seat Ibiza sustained significant damage.

A young man was in the area at the time and we are keen to speak to them. They were wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, black joggers and grey trainers. They were also riding a black e-scooter.

If this was you, or you have any other information that could help our investigation, please call 101, using the reference number 5225224237.