Witnesses sought after Bristol assault

Two men have been arrested after a man was assaulted in Castle Park in Bristol this morning (16 August).

We were called at 6.03am to reports that a man had been injured after an incident of disorder.

The victim, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital by the ambulance service with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening nor life-changing.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remain in police custody.

Officers remain in the park this afternoon as part of the investigation.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help our enquiries, please call 101, using the reference number 5225231425.