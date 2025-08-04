Witnesses sought following fatal collision

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Chew Stoke yesterday (Sunday 3 August).

At around 9.40pm yesterday, officers were called to Chapel Lane, near the junction with Kingshill Lane, following a three-vehicle collision.

The collision involved a white Ford Transit, a green BMW X1 and a Suzuki GSXR 750.

Sadly, the rider of the Suzuki motorcycle died at the scene. Their family has been informed and are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

Our thoughts are with the rider’s family during this difficult time.

The road was closed in both directions while enquiries were conducted and reopened by 11.30am.

We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch. Chew Stoke is located in the Chew Valley area near Chew Magna.

If you were travelling in the area at between 9.30-9.50pm and witnessed the collision, or the moments leading up to it, please call us.