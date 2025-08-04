Woman jailed for shoplifting in Bath

A woman has been jailed for eight months after admitting more than a dozen shop thefts in Bath.

Caroline Beaverstock, of Combe Park, was sentenced on Wednesday (30 July) for 13 thefts from a supermarket and 13 breaches of her Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) committed in July.

The 35-year-old was handed the three-year CBO in June following her conviction for 30 counts of theft committed earlier this year.

Following last month’s incidents, Beaverstock was arrested by officers in the Bath neighbourhood team and later charged in connection with the shoplifting offences and 13 counts of breaching the order.

Her continued offending and the breaches saw her handed the prison sentence when she appeared at Bath Magistrates’ Court last week.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Tom Allwood-Coppin said: “Beaverstock is a persistent offender and her repeated shoplifting is having a significant impact on businesses in Bath. “It’s something we’re taking incredibly seriously and is one of our main areas of focus. “Criminal Behaviour Orders are an important tool in helping us deal with prolific offenders. The breaches of her order have meant she’s now been handed a significant prison sentence.”

