Man jailed for subjecting ex-partner to campaign of abuse

A man has been sentenced after being found guilty of subjecting his partner to a sustained campaign of psychological and physical abuse.

Aaron Cheetham, 37, of Weston-super-Mare, was sentenced to 10 months in prison and handed a 10-year restraining order for controlling and coercive behaviour at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 26 August.

He was also found guilty by a jury of intentional strangulation, following a domestic abuse investigation by Avon and Somerset Police, at a previous hearing on at the same court in March.

The court heard how over their year-long relationship, Cheetham exerted control over the victim’s daily life, isolating her from friends and family, monitoring her movements, and subjecting her to repeated threats and intimidation.

The abuse culminated in a violent incident in which he intentionally strangled the victim, causing her significant physical and emotional trauma.

In a personal statement read in court, the victim told Cheetham: “Your behaviour has made me lose my self-confidence and change my perception of myself. You frequently told me how I was disgusting and how no other person would want me. You have decimated my view on myself, questioning whether I deserve to be loved. “You have changed my perception of men. If people are kind towards me, I pull away. I look back at how you treated me at the start of our relationship and believe that anyone being kind towards me is too good to be true. I do not trust or want to trust anyone again. When I hear even a small bang, I think it’s you. I am scared that you have returned home in a temper and are going to be violent towards me. Since you strangled me, when I cough my throat spasms. This is embarrassing as people ask me why, and I have to explain what you did to me.”

Detective Constable Liberty McCaffrey, who led the investigation, said: “This conviction reflects the seriousness of the offences and the courage of the victim in coming forward and supporting the investigation.

“Controlling and coercive behaviour is insidious and deeply damaging. We are committed to protecting victims and bringing perpetrators to justice.”

Avon and Somerset police urges anyone experiencing domestic abuse to seek help. Support is available, and you are not alone.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic abuse, please contact Avon and Somerset police on 101 or call 999 in an emergency. Support is also available through the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.