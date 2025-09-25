A37 closed due to oil leak from tanker near Chelwood

The A37 is closed this morning due to an oil leak from a tanker, near Chelwood, at around 8am today (Thursday 25 September).

Police are at the scene, and the road is likely to be closed for a significant part of the day so a deep clean can be carried out.

We would ask drivers to avoid the scene and follow marked diversions, which are in place at the Chelwood roundabout on the A37.

A full closure is in place between the A37 junction with the B3130 and the turn off for Birchwood Lane.

Following the oil spill, a three-vehicle collision occurred. Three people sustained injuries not believed to be serious and have been assessed at the scene.