Appeal after child, 13, injured on e-scooter

We’re appealing for witnesses and any dashcam or CCTV footage after a collision which has left a 13-year-old boy in hospital.

It happened near to B&Q on the A358 Furnham Road in Chard just before 5.30pm on Tuesday 16 September.

The boy came off a stand-on e-scooter and was airlifted to hospital where he remains for treatment. His family are aware. Thankfully his injuries are described as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Officers would like to thank members of the public who stopped to help at the scene.

The road was closed for collision investigation between its junctions with Furnham Close and Victoria Avenue and reopened at about 11pm.