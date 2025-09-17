Appeal after child injured in racially aggravated assault

We are appealing for information after a child was reported to have been shot with an airgun in what is being treated as a racially aggravated assault.

The incident, which involved a nine-year-old girl, happened at around 1.30pm in Chakeshill Drive, Brentry, Bristol on Thursday 2 September.

The offender has been described as a white male, estimated to be 17-18 years old, around 5ft 11in, with dark blonde hair, a slim face, who was wearing a distinctive blue padded coat and riding a black electric scooter with white writing.

The girl was hit three times by a pellet which caused soreness but no serious injury during the incident, which is thought to have involved a second offender. A racial comment was also made during the incident, and she has been left traumatised and is now too frightened to leave the house.

We have launched an investigation into the incident, are supporting the victim and her family, and have referred them to Stand Against Racism and Inequality (SARI) for support. CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out.

Neighbourhood Policing Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “This is a deeply troubling incident targeting a young child and we understand the impact this has had, not only on the victim and their family but also the wider community. “Officers are actively pursuing lines of enquiry and there will continue to be reassurance patrols in the area. We would also like to stress that at this time we do believe this to be an isolated incident and would encourage anyone with pertinent information to come forward.”

We are now appealing for any witnesses and those with dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage of the incident, or the moments leading up to it immediately afterwards, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5225247677, or complete our online appeals form.