Appeal after piece of art stolen from building in Bristol

We are appealing for information following the theft of a painting from a property in Bristol.

The art (pictured) was reported stolen during a burglary at a property in Brendon Steep on Monday 25 August.

We are now appealing to members of the public to help us locate the artwork and for anybody who may have been offered it for sale to contact us.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out, and no other items were stolen.

Anybody who may know where the painting is, have been offered it for sale or anybody who saw anything suspicious on the day of the burglary, is asked to call 101 quoting 5225241717, or complete our online appeals form.