Appeal after two injured in attack

We’re appealing for witnesses and any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage after two young people were assaulted overnight in Bath.

Ambulance crews called us at 11.16pm on Wednesday 24 September after a boy, 16, was found with a stab wound to his leg near the Esso Garage on London Road.

Members of the public carried out first aid before the emergency services arrived.

The boy went to hospital, where he remains for treatment to an injury which is thankfully neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

A 20-year-old man also went to hospital and was discharged overnight following treatment to a small cut.

Our initial enquiries suggest the attack took place in a communal area of Snow Hill House flats.

Despite immediate police attendance and searches of the area, no suspects were located.

Two suspects are reported to have made off through gardens. Both are described as wearing face coverings, one wore a hoody and one a blue coat.

Bath Neighbourhood Inspector Stuart King KPM said: “On behalf of the injured and the emergency services, I would particularly like to thank the members of the public who gave first aid for their efforts. “Residents will see officers carrying out further investigations and uniformed reassurance patrols today, but at this stage we don’t believe there is any risk to the wider public. “If you do have any information or concerns please either speak to officers or contact the neighbourhood team by calling 101.”

If you have any relevant footage or information, we’d like to hear from you.

