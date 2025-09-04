Appeal following fail-to-stop collision in Bristol

Officers are investigating a serious fail-to-stop collision are appealing for witnesses.

We were called at around 10.40am on Thursday 28 August to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the A371 Wells Road, in Whitchurch, Bristol. The vehicle, a black VW Golf, left the scene before police arrival.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with a significant injury to his leg which is believed to be life-changing.

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. They have been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision, or anyone who has dashcam or other relevant footage.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the surrounding area and can talk about the nature of the driving before the collision.