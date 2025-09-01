Appeal for CCTV after criminal damage at church

Police are appealing for witnesses or anybody with CCTV images to come forward after an incident of criminal damage at Bridgwater Baptist Church.

A number of windows were damaged after rocks were suspected to have been thrown at the building on Saint Mary Street at around 7.20pm on Sunday 31 August.

It is also believed the offenders broken into an abandoned pub next door to the church.

Acting PS Joshua Maguire said: “Identifying those responsible remains a matter of utmost importance.

“This is a place of worship that welcomes vulnerable members of our community.

“Police will continue to show presence within the local area and engage with local communities and partnerships teams”

Any witnesses or those with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it, are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5225246099, or complete our online appeals form.