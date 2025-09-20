Appeal for witnesses after Backwell

Officers investigating a serious collision in Backwell on Friday (19 September) are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

We were called shortly before 10.30am to the collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian in Station Road, near the junction with Station Close.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 70s, was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

Road closures were initially in place while emergency services responded but these have since been lifted.

If you witnessed the collision or have any other information that could help our investigation, please call 101 using the reference number 5225263843.