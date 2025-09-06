Arrest made after serious assault in Bristol

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder this morning (6 September) as our investigation into the assault of a man in the Easton area of Bristol yesterday afternoon continues.

The victim remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital following the incident, which was reported to emergency services at about 2.40pm. His family are being kept updated.

The 19-year-old man arrested yesterday on suspicion of attempted murder remains in police custody.

A 41-year-old man who was also arrested yesterday has been released with no further action.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Serena Serjeant said: “Our investigation has continued overnight and we will be working to establish the circumstances of yesterday’s incident throughout the weekend. “The cordon, which was in place in Stapleton Road, has now been removed and we would thank everyone for their understanding while it was in place. “Neighbourhood officers will remain in the area throughout the day and they will be happy to speak to anyone who has any concerns.”

We continue to encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any footage to contact us by calling 101 using reference 5225250960. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.