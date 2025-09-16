Can you help us find wanted man, Shane Phillips?

We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate 30-year-old Shane Phillips who is wanted on a warrant after failing to attend court.

Phillips has been charged with one count of rape and was due to appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on 24 July, but he failed to attend.

He’s described as white, about 5ft 10ins, with brown hair and a beard.

He has links with the Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex and Devon and Cornwall areas.