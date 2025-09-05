CCTV appeal after delivery van loaded with parcels stolen

We are issuing a CCTV image of a man we believe could assist our enquiries after a van loaded with parcels was stolen in Bristol.

A man has been reported for stealing a white Ford Transit Custom van while its driver was delivering a parcel to a property on Langley Crescent, Ashton, at around 6.05pm on Thursday 17 July.

Officers later recovered the vehicle on Southville Road having been emptied of its contents. House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out.

We are now appealing to the public to help us identify the man in the image who is described as a white male, between the ages of 25 and 35, who is wearing a blue hooded top.

Anybody who recognises the man pictured, or who may have dashcam or doorbell footage at the time of the incident or the moments leading up to it, are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 5225201783, or complete our online appeals form.