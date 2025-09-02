CCTV appeal after service station burglary

We are releasing CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to in relation to a burglary at a service station in Frome.

A fire extinguisher was used to gain entry through a glass front door before six bottles of vodka were taken from the outlet on Commerce Park at around 11.40pm on Tuesday 8 April.

CCTV enquiries and forensic enquiries have been carried out. The bottles of vodka have also been recovered.

The man in the image is described as a white man, of skinny build, in his 20s, with short brown hair who is clean shaven, wearing a black top and black jogging bottoms.

Anybody who recognises the man picture, or who may know where he is, is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 5225100420, or complete our online appeals form.