CCTV appeal after service station burglary
We are releasing CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to in relation to a burglary at a service station in Frome.
A fire extinguisher was used to gain entry through a glass front door before six bottles of vodka were taken from the outlet on Commerce Park at around 11.40pm on Tuesday 8 April.
CCTV enquiries and forensic enquiries have been carried out. The bottles of vodka have also been recovered.
The man in the image is described as a white man, of skinny build, in his 20s, with short brown hair who is clean shaven, wearing a black top and black jogging bottoms.
Anybody who recognises the man picture, or who may know where he is, is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 5225100420, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.