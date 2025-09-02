CCTV appeal after theft of multiple bottles of alcohol

We are issuing a CCTV image of two people we would like to speak to after multiple bottles of alcohol were stolen from a convenience store in Bristol.

The store in Victoria Street was broken into at around 2.45am on Friday 20 June and we are appealing to the public to help us identify two people who could assist with our enquiries.

The first person pictured is described as a white male, with short dark hair, of slim build who is wearing a black T-shirt, black trousers and grey trainers.

The second person pictured is also described as a white male, of a stocky build, with light brown hair, a grey beard, who is wearing a blue long-sleeved top, black trousers, and black trainers.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out but if anyone recognises the men pictured, who or may have dashcam footage at around the time of the incident, should contact us on 101 quoting 5225171962, or complete our online appeals form.