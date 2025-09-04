CCTV appeal after threats and theft at supermarket

We are issuing a picture of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the theft of alcohol from a supermarket in Taunton.

A man is reported to have taken various bottles of alcohol from a supermarket shelf on Roman Road, before making his way to the exit, at around 6pm on 2 July.

He threatened three staff members when they approached him before smashing a bottle of alcohol on the floor.

He then left the store with two bottles of alcohol and damaged two vehicles in the car park.

The man in the image is described as white, between the ages of 35 and 45, around 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build, with short hair and stubble.

Anybody who recognises the man in the image, or who may have information on the incident which could assist our enquiries, are asked to call 101 quoting 5225185536, or complete our online appeals form.