CCTV appeal after wallet stolen in domestic burglary

We are appealing to the public to help us identify the man in this CCTV image in connection with a domestic burglary in Highbridge.

An intruder entered a property on Southwell Crescent and stole a wallet and its contents at around 1.55am on Sunday 24 August.

A bank card inside the wallet was then used to make several purchases at a premises nearby.

The man in the image is described as white, of medium build, who was wearing a black hooded top with a green headphone design over the chest and shoulders.

CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have been carried out.

Anybody who recognises the man in the image, or who may have dashcam or doorbell footage at around the time of the incident, to call 101 quoting 5225238890, or complete our online appeals form.