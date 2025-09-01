CCTV appeal in connection with incident at Bristol bar

We are issuing a CCTV image of a man we would like to identify in connection with an incident at a bar in Bristol.

A man was reported to have approached a woman who was waiting at the bar for a drink before inappropriately touching her at Coyote Ugly, Bordeaux Quay, at around 10pm on Friday 11 July.

The incident was reported to door staff, who promptly removed the man from the venue and contacted police. The venue is assisting with the police investigation. Further statements are expected to be taken, and CCTV enquiries have also been carried out.

While the man was being ejected from the bar, he became aggressive towards the victim and her friends.

The man in the image is described as white, between the ages of 30 and 50, of muscular build, with short brown hair, which is greying in places, who is wearing a short-sleeved shirt with a silver zip, black shorts, and white shoes.

Anybody who recognises the man in the image is asked to call police on 101 with reference number 5225195594.