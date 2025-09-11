Contractor appointed for Yeovil Police Station refurb

TCi (GB) Ltd has been appointed as the contractor to complete a multi-million pound refurbishment of Yeovil Police Station in Horsey Lane.

Officers moved out of the building in 2019 and relocated to Somerset Council’s Brympton Way offices.

An outline business case for investment was approved in 2024 with a final business case approved in August this year, following a procurement process to secure our contractor.

The revamp is a significant investment in policing in Yeovil, modernising the station to ensure Avon and Somerset Police can deliver a service the town and surrounding areas expect and deserve, for many years to come.

A new vehicle workshop will replace the existing one so that the police vehicle fleet can be maintained locally, reducing the time our vehicles are off the road for servicing and repair. A new external staircase will also be constructed so the station complies with modern fire safety standards.

Somerset Area Commander Ch Supt Mark Edgington said: “Investment in Yeovil Police Station is much welcomed. The building as it stood was not fit for purpose. “This is an exciting and positive step closer to bringing the building into the 21st century, providing our officers and staff with a good working environment and enhanced wellbeing, welfare and training facilities so they can deliver outstanding policing to the communities of Yeovil and the surrounding villages. “We are grateful to the local authority for hosting us while the case of investment was agreed and refurbishments are completed, which has helped us to maintain a presence in the town. “Now a contractor has been appointed, we will start to see real progress being made over the coming months and we look forward to welcoming officers and staff back home in early 2027.”

We had hoped works to the site would complete by autumn 2026 but this timescale has now been amended to reflect the contractor’s delivery programme.

A police enquiry office has remained open at Horsey Lane for members of the public to attend and speak to us face-to-face throughout.