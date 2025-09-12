Crackdown on ASB and drug crime

Portishead neighbourhood policing team arrested two people for drug supply offences after carrying out warrants in the town on Wednesday evening, 10 September.

We searched properties in the Forth Avenue area under the Misuse of Drugs Act as part of our ongoing action to tackle drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour.

Officers carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act

The team was supported by specialist units with a drug search dog and seized cocaine, cannabis and cash from one address.

The occupant was not present, and neither of the two men found at the property lived there. We’ll be working with other agencies to safeguard the resident.

Two men in their twenties were arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.

Both were later released on police bail, with conditions including not contacting the householder, pending further enquiries.

One has a Community Protection Warning (CPW) with conditions including not returning to Portishead, while the other is excluded from parts of the town.

Any breach of the CPW is an offence which could lead to a fine, and can be used as evidence for further action under ASB legislation, alongside the ongoing criminal investigation.