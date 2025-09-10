Five jailed in bid to tackle shoplifting in south Bristol 

Five prolific shoplifters from south Bristol have received prison sentences within a three-week period.

The sentencings took place between 18 August and 4 September at both Bristol Crown Court and Bristol Magistrates’ Court, amounting to more than 170 weeks of jail time between them.

Starting with the most recent sentencing on Thursday 4 September, among the offenders are:

Jesse Brooks, aged 32, of Knowle, was sentenced to 20 months in prison at Bristol Crown Court on 4 September. He had pleaded guilty to 15 offences – nine counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order, four counts of shop theft and two counts of being in possession of a class A drug (crack cocaine and heroin).

Thomas Jefferson, aged 34, of Hengrove, pleaded guilty to two counts of shop theft at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 29 August. He was jailed for 24 weeks. The offences were committed while Jefferson already had a suspended sentence for the possession of crack cocaine, which is reflected in his sentencing.

Jamie-Lee Templer, aged 33, of Knowle, was jailed for 16 weeks after pleading guilty to two shop theft offences and for an assault against a shop worker. She was sentenced on 29 August at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

Hayley Teale, aged 38, of Knowle, was sentenced to 25 weeks in prison on 18 August for six shop theft offences. The sentencing decision, which took place at Bristol Magistrates’ Court, also reflects the activation of prior suspended sentences.

Jack McCarthy, aged 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for 20 weeks after admitting to two counts of shop theft, two counts of assault, and one count of driving while disqualified. The sentencing hearing took place at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 18 August.

These outcomes follow the sentencing of prolific shoplifter Shaun Hartrey (pictured below) in May. The 36-year-old, of Knowle, is currently serving 36 weeks in prison for 12 shop theft offences.

Upcoming sentencings

Two further offenders are due to be sentenced in the next couple of months:

Jeremiah Connors, aged 30, of Bishopsworth, pleaded guilty to 12 shop theft offences at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 30 August. This followed his arrest in Hartcliffe the previous day. His offending took place in the areas of Hartcliffe, Whitchurch, Portishead and Clevedon. Connors will next appear in court on 22 September.

James Carbon, aged 43, of no fixed abode, was charged with six counts of shop theft from stores in Bristol. He appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 27 August and was bailed, with conditions, before his sentencing on 7 October.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Joe Iles said: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. The harm it can cause to both businesses and the wider community is immeasurable. “Not only is there an economic impact through loss of merchandise, which can affect the running of a business, but theft and related anti-social behaviour can cause harassment, alarm and distress to shop owners and staff. “The court outcomes this summer are a step towards protecting our communities from the blight of retail crime, but this is just the beginning – we’ll continue to deliver high-visibility patrols in south Bristol locations where issues are known, responding to reports and pursuing prosecutions whenever possible. “However, we need to hear about these incidents so we can investigate and target police resources accordingly. We therefore rely on local businesses to report all shoplifting incidents using the tools we’ve provided and to submit high-quality CCTV footage and witness statements.”

The recent-roll out of a QR code reporting system for shop staff is one of a few improvements Avon and Somerset Police are introducing to tackle the widespread issue. This is making it quicker, easier and more efficient to report crimes, upload evidence and provide written statements. There is also a dedicated Volume Offenders Team within the police’s Incident Assessment Unit who work alongside neighbourhood officers to investigate prolific offenders, prepare arrest packages and assess the bigger picture by identifying links between shoplifting reports.

If you suspect shoplifting has occurred in your store, report it here: Report shoplifting | Avon and Somerset Police

You should always call 999 if:

you or someone else is in immediate danger

the crime is in progress