Four arrests after incident at derelict property in Taunton

We have arrested four people in connection with an incident we attended at a derelict property in Harp Chase, Taunton, at around 7.10pm last night (Thursday 25 September).

We received multiple reports from the public about a man making threats and people potentially in possession of weapons, and armed officers attended the scene, with the support of drone units and NPAS.

Investigations are continuing, and officers remain at the scene and searches of the property will be carried out for much of today. Increased visibility patrols will also take place, as well as CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.

The following arrests have been made:

A man and a woman, both in their mid-30s, have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear

A man, in his early 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in public and on suspicion of possessing a Class A drug,

And a man, in his early 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

They all remain in custody at this time.

Neighbourhoods’ inspector Jonathan Eamer said: “We received a single report last night that someone was in possession of a firearm during this incident. “While there is no evidence or suggestion that a firearm was discharged, it was right that on the grounds of public safety we took this report seriously. At this time, we have not located a firearm but searches of the property are ongoing to help us establish a full understanding of what took place. “We understand this is a concerning incident to residents who live nearby, and they are encouraged to speak to officers in the area about any concerns they may have.”

Any witnesses to the incident, or those with dashcam, mobile phone, or doorbell footage, are asked to contact police on 101 quoting 5225270162, or complete our online appeals form.