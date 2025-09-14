Injured man’s condition now life-threatening

We’re appealing for witnesses, dashcam and other relevant footage following a collision in Bristol which has left a man in hospital.

The collision on Crow Lane in Henbury happened just before 7.30pm on Monday 8 September and involved a silver Honda Jazz and an electric motorbike.

The rider of the motorbike – a man in his twenties – went to hospital for treatment to serious injuries which were not initially considered life-threatening. His family were contacted.

Sadly, medics now describe the man’s condition as potentially life-threatening.

The car driver was unhurt, remained at the scene and is co-operating with our investigation.

We’d like to hear from anyone with any relevant footage or information.