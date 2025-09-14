Injured man’s condition now life-threatening
We’re appealing for witnesses, dashcam and other relevant footage following a collision in Bristol which has left a man in hospital.
The collision on Crow Lane in Henbury happened just before 7.30pm on Monday 8 September and involved a silver Honda Jazz and an electric motorbike.
The rider of the motorbike – a man in his twenties – went to hospital for treatment to serious injuries which were not initially considered life-threatening. His family were contacted.
Sadly, medics now describe the man’s condition as potentially life-threatening.
The car driver was unhurt, remained at the scene and is co-operating with our investigation.
We’d like to hear from anyone with any relevant footage or information.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225253723, or complete our online appeals form.