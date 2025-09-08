Investigation ongoing following assault in Yate

Officers are investigating an assault on a child in Yate over the weekend.

The assault occurred at around 5.30pm on Saturday 6 September in St Mary’s Park in Yate, where a 12-year-old child was punched and kicked by a group of three teenagers.

The victim sustained scratches and pain in the head.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Stephen Baines said: “We have met with the victim and her family and provided them with reassurance and taken initial statements. They are being supported by officers and the investigation is progressing.

“We have also been in contact with the relevant schools and are providing them with support and guidance around safeguarding.

“It is our primary focus to ensure that appropriate safeguarding measures are in place to protect all individuals involved.

“We are aware of numerous social media posts circulating which name the parties involved. We would like to remind the public not to identify juveniles involved in the criminal justice process.

“We urge everyone to exercise caution and responsibility when posting online, and to avoid speculation and to refrain from sharing names or other identifying details.

“We thank the public for their cooperation and understanding and we would like to reassure them that this incident is being treated seriously and we continue to update the victim and their family.”