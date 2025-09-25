Jon – Humans of Avon and Somerset

“That’s when they told me, you’ve had a stroke and part of your brain has died.”

In May 2022, my partner Lorin was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer. From the very beginning, St. Margaret’s Hospice stepped in to support us. This remarkable charity offers compassionate care to individuals and families facing life-limiting illnesses. Their first priority was helping our then ten-year-old daughter cope with the life-changing news. Soon, their support extended to our entire family, becoming an unwavering source of strength through an incredibly difficult time.

Our family were incredibly grateful for the hospice’s kindness and compassion, and I began to wonder how I could raise money to give something back. I knew I wanted to do something meaningful, but I didn’t want to follow the typical route of marathons or triathlons. Although I’ve played a lot of sport, some to a national level, but years of injuries have made long-distance running difficult for me.

In September 2023, I received an email about Britain’s Strongest Police Officer competition. At that time, I’d been going to the gym for about a year but had never lifted a log, sandbag, or taken part in anything close to a strongman-style training. Sports had always been a big part of my life, but strength competitions were completely new to me. I’d only ever trained socially, never competitively.

The more I thought about it, the more it seemed like the perfect challenge. It tied together two things that mattered to me: strength training and my role in the police. It was something I could train for around family life and work commitments. In December 2023, I contacted a coach and together we built a training plan focused on preparing me for strongman competitions, all with the goal of raising funds for St Margaret’s Hospice.

Strongman competitions require a solid base level of strength. From there I focused on training each part of my body to handle the variety of tasks these events demand. In February 2024 I entered my first competition, Limitless Classic in King’s Lynn, organised by my coach and Frank Parks, another international level strongman athlete. Only a month later, I entered for Britain’s Strongest Police Officer, with the competition scheduled for summer 2024.

In April, I launched the fundraiser, Sergeant to Strongman, and the amount of support I received exceeded all my expectations. I initially set a goal of £500, and it reached that target within a few hours. Many colleagues, people I’ve worked with in Weston-super-Mare, and related families contributed. It was surprising to discover how many at work took an interest, and the fundraiser continued to grow from there.

After many weeks of training, I competed in the beginner category of the Limitless Classic, and finished in second place, winning three events. My family came to watch, including my dad, who had seen ‘World’s Strongest Man’ on TV before but had never experienced the community in person. Both my parents, my partner, and my daughter came along, and they all really enjoyed the event. It was a genuine amateur competition, you could tell from how well it was organised, but they had a fantastic time.

Before that year, I had no serious medical issues, aside from injuries sustained from team sports like rugby. Towards the end of June, I was diagnosed with arthritis in my knee, though it wasn’t considered serious enough to impact my training. Then, 10 days before my next competition, something completely unexpected happened

One Saturday night at the gym, about halfway through my workout with moderately heavy weights. I wasn’t gasping for air or pushing my maximum capacity, so it came as a shock when leaning back against a bench to push the weights away from me, my vision suddenly went. There was no pain, weakness or loss of any other sensation. I finished the reps before sitting up, but my right-side vision remained completely gone, though I otherwise felt fine. My eyesight didn’t return to normal; I walked on the treadmill to cool down and not risk further strain.

By the time I got home, walked the dog and went to bed around 10pm, my vision still hadn’t returned. I was home alone, so I went to sleep hoping a good rest would solve the issue. When I woke the next morning, my vision hadn’t come back, and I told Lorin what happened and that I still couldn’t see properly. She immediately took me to the hospital, where they ran numerous tests and x-rays. That’s when they told me, you’ve had a stroke and part of your brain has died.

I was shocked and expected to be admitted for observation, but I was discharged relatively quickly with blood thinning medication to take at home. Before leaving, I underwent cognitive testing – memory, coordination and processing – which all came back normal. Doctors suspected a blood clot had travelled to my brain and blocked the oxygen supply. It was another learning curve because when we hear ‘stroke’ we often assume the worst, but in my case, it wasn’t life-threatening.

From that point on, it became a waiting game – hoping my vision would return and waiting to be booked in for more scans and tests over the next few months. My training had to stop, and I withdrew from the Britain’s Strongest Police officer competition. I underwent echo tests and x-rays, but the doctors never identified a cause – it was considered a freak incident. Otherwise, I was perfectly healthy. All the usual factors that cause strokes, like cholesterol and blood pressure, were completely normal.

One thing I had noticed while training for the first competition was that how much it had helped me blow off steam. With Lorin’s diagnosis and my work commitments, training gave me a healthy outlet to release stress. I wanted to carry on training and continue raising money for the hospice, but I didn’t know what I could safely do.

I worked with my coach to revise the plan. We stripped all the weights back, but carried on with training to keep me moving, fit and healthy. I committed to that and gradually increased the weight training at a safe pace. I haven’t returned to 100% because ever since the stroke, there’s always been a small voice my head asking: “what if it happens again?”

In September 2024, I had a heart scan after finding out I was born missing part of my heart valve. It shouldn’t cause any issues, my heart works perfectly, but it’s something that needs monitoring, as other parts of my heart are working harder to keep me functioning. At that point, I was asking myself: “will I be okay?”

The fundraiser stayed live, even while I took a break from training. In October 2024, my sister ran the Bristol to Bath marathon to raise money for the cause. As we entered the new year and I received the all-clear with my heart, I felt ready to enter the competition I had set my sights on from the very beginning. I signed up alongside fellow Avon and Somerset officer Mark ‘Bob’ Santrian, and we both entered the novice category of Britain’s Strongest Police Officer 2025, set to take place in Durham.

The competition took place in Hartlepool in June, and it was a fantastic day to celebrate the hard work everyone put into training for the event. Being able to finally compete in the event I had originally aimed for – to raise money for the hospice supporting my family, meant so much to me. I finished 2nd place, with two event wins and a tie-break victory. My fellow officer Bob finished 4th, an amazing achievement for his first ever competition!

Looking ahead, competing in next year’s police competition is on the cards, but I’ve also been talking to people about hosting the event in Somerset. Whether or not I can compete, helping to host it locally would let me stay involved. The only medical concern is moving up a category next time, where the weights would be near the top end of what I can handle.

My family will always be my main priority and that’s where my focus remains. We are a close-knit unit supporting each other through daily challenges and supported by a network of people and organisations like the hospice. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has contributed to that support, in any shape or form.