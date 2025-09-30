Kingswood flat linked to drug use closed

A flat in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire linked to issues of anti-social behaviour and drug-dealing has been closed by the courts after a police application.

Officers had repeatedly been called to the flat at Rhian Place in Hanham Road in recent months with reports of multiple accessing it and linked drugs issues.

The application for a closure order, made by our Neighbourhood Policing and Anti-Social Behaviour teams, was granted at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 24 September and the flat will be closed for three months with an option to extend this.

We were first called to the flat in July and have attended on multiple occasions due to reports of anti-social behaviour, suspected drug use and drug-dealing and a warrant was executed at the property earlier this month.

Visitors to the flat were also linked with incidents including an assault and the anti-social use of e-scooters and e-bikes.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Craig Doyle said: “The behaviour and various incidents linked to this flat have had an enormous impact on the community and I’m delighted that the closure order has been granted. “This sort of anti-social behaviour and drug use is extremely detrimental, particularly to people living nearby, and I’m very grateful for the support they have given this application. “This outcome will give them the peace they very much deserve.”

Anti-Social Behaviour Manager Kelly Parsons said: “These issues take up a significant amount of police resources and where they are identified we work tirelessly to take action to tackle them. “Closure orders are one of many powers we make use of to tackle anti-social behaviour and we have worked closely with our partner organisations to be able to put a strong case before the court. “The order means that any person who visits the flat will be committing a criminal offence and can be arrested. “I would continue to urge people who witness this sort of behaviour in their communities to report it to us so we can continue to take this sort of action to stop it.”

If a crime is ongoing, always call 999. If you witness other suspicious behaviour, please report it by calling 101 or through our website at: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/