Man admits stealing from shop

A 34-year-old man is due to be sentenced next month after admitting to stealing mobile phones and tablets from a shop in Staple Hill, South Gloucestershire.

Scott Carroll, of Kingswood, admitted burglary and handling stolen goods at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (13 September) and will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 6 October.

He was arrested last week after the theft of a significant number of mobile phones and tablets from a shop in Broad Street which took place in the early hours of Sunday 7 September.

It followed a police investigation in which CCTV identified him and a car linked to the incident which was later found burnt out.

During his arrest the stolen items were located, seized and have since been returned to the shop owner who has thanked officers: “I can’t believe that we have the items back, the police have worked so hard, and we are so happy – it’s our livelihood,” he said.