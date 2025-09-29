Man arrested after serious assault in Bristol

A 33-year-old man is in police custody after two men were racially abused and assaulted with a metal pole in the Lawrence Hill area of Bristol. The incident is being treated as a hate crime.

One of the victims suffered serious injuries, including a fractured eye socket, a broken jaw, and internal injuries, in the attack which took place in Sarah Street at about 7.35pm on Monday 22 September.

The two victims were trying to move their car when they were racially abused and assaulted by four men who left the area in a white van. The men are described as:

A white man, about 5ft 7ins tall, with blond or ginger hair and short facial hair. He was described as being aged in his 30s or 40s and was wearing a white t-shirt and grey shorts at the time.

A white man, about 5ft 11ins tall, of muscular build and as having blond hair and being aged in his 40s. He had a colourful tattoo on his right arm and was wearing a white t-shirt and white or grey trousers.

A tall white man of large build, aged in his 40s with light-coloured hair. He was wearing a polo shirt, khaki jeans and smart shoes at the time.

A large white man, aged approximately in his 40s, with short ginger hair.

Officers have been conducting CCTV and house-to-house enquiries in the area and earlier today arrested a man on suspicion of racially/religiously aggravated grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody while our investigation continues.

One of the victims sustained significant facial and internal injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home and support is in place.

The second victim was also racially abused by the men but fortunately did not sustain any serious injuries.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Serena Serjeant said: “This was a truly horrific incident which has left a young man with significant and lasting injuries. “Not only is there a substantial physical impact, but these two men were also subjected to the most vile – and completely intolerable – racist abuse. “We’re now working to identify the men involved and would urge anyone who has any information at all to come forward and speak to us.”

If you can help, please call 101 using reference number 5225267072 or report it through our website at https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/.

Alternatively, you can provide information 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.