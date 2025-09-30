Man arrested after woman threatened with bottle in Bath

A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray after a woman was threatened with a broken bottle in Bath.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the offence, which was reported to have happened in Dorchester Street at around 5.30am on Saturday 27 September. He has since been released on condition bail.

Enquiries are ongoing into an incident in which a woman was threatened with a bottle, while separate threats were also made against members of the public.

CCTV enquiries are being carried out into the incident and witnesses and other potential victims are asked to contact us.

Contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5225271395 or complete our online appeals form.